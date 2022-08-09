Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?

While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.

American Cruise Lines announced its San Francisco Bay cruise, launching next year, taking passengers by riverboat through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and the San Joaquin River.

The eight-day cruise will stop in San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento, allowing passengers to tour the Bay Area and Northern California by sea.

According to the cruise line, the trip will include visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz, along with stops in Napa and the Stockton 99 Speedway.

In Sacramento, passengers will visit the California Railroad Museum and Old Sacramento’s underground city and port.

The San Francisco Bay cruise will depart for its first eight-day excursion on Feb. 17, with other trips scheduled later in February and March.

Passengers will travel on board the American Jazz, one of the company’s small cruise ships that holds just under 200 people.

The San Francisco Bay Cruise will cost you, with rooms starting at about $6,000.

To see the cruise schedule and for more information on the San Francisco Bay cruise, click here.

