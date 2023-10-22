San Francisco block party celebrates famous bike path The Wiggle

A San Francisco block party Sunday celebrated The Wiggle — not the popular children’s music group, but the famous 1-mile bike path in the Duboce Triangle neighborhood.

Wiggle Fest was intended to be a celebration of the path’s past and future, as well a chance for people to meet their neighbors.

It ran from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. and offered a variety of activities including bike lessons, bike repair, live music and even a potluck.

Mayor London Breed was also in attendance and told NBC Bay Area that the most important part of the festival was the spirit of community.

“So it’s just really about bringing joy and togetherness, and bringing communities and neighborhoods together,” Breed said, “so that we can continue to keep those relationships going.”

Organizers said the event also raised awareness for much-needed bicycle safety improvements in the city.