San Francisco Celebrates Pride Weekend After COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

For the second year, there wasn’t an official pride parade in San Francisco along Market Street. But there were still events that were held Sunday in the city.

People gathered early along Polk Street in San Francisco to take part in the people’s march, the second annual event.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“The event today is focused on the voices of Black, Brown and Indigenous people generally in our Queer spectrum we get lost and we decided to do the people’s march in order to get our voices back,” said Alex U Inn, an organizer with the rally.

Juanita More, another organizer people’s march and Rally how it fared compared to last year.

“Last year, I had more people tell me after the march, that it felt like the most powerful thing they had ever been at any pride parade. That it felt like it did in the beginning which happened here on this street that we’re going to take 51 years ago that’s when the parade first started it was riot,” More said.

The walked along the route of the first Gay liberation march as the city reopens from the pandemic.

“The march means a lot to me lots of these events used to happen on Polk Street long ago before it moved to Market Street,” said Laurent De La Cruz of San Francisco.

The march went to Civic Center, where there were performers and speakers.

“We have to speak out and be bold and be strong and unapologetic of being black. As a black gay man and as black man, I am never going to silence my voice on what matters,” said San Francisco resident John Weber.

Elsewhere in the city, people rang in the day in their own way. The official pride parade isn’t happening but there was still much to do.

At the Oasis, the roof was open and the dancefloor, too. And there was time to think about pride past the pandemic.

“While pride originally started as a protest we should still it think of it that way this pride is a success story I feel like we made it we survived there is something its palpable you can feel it in the air this is survival story,” said D’arcy Drollinger of Oasis.