1 Hurt in Stabbing at San Francisco's Chinatown

A person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from an apparent stabbing in San Francisco's Chinatown, police said.

The incident was reported 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Stockton Street.

Officers responding to the scene found a victim with an apparent stab wound. Police also detained a possible suspect.

A witness tells NBC Bay Area a stabbing occurred inside The AA Bakery & Cafe. The witness said a man walked into the bakery and around a counter before stabbing a female worker several times.

SFPD had one man in custody. The witness tells me he didn’t say anything when he walked into the bakery and only realized something was wrong when he heard the victim start to scream. @svqjournalist is in the scene. @nbcbayarea — Christine Ni 倪君怡 (@christineniSF) May 29, 2023

Anyone with information should contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.