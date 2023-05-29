San Francisco

1 Hurt in Stabbing at San Francisco's Chinatown

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from an apparent stabbing in San Francisco's Chinatown, police said.

The incident was reported 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Stockton Street.

Officers responding to the scene found a victim with an apparent stab wound. Police also detained a possible suspect.

A witness tells NBC Bay Area a stabbing occurred inside The AA Bakery & Cafe. The witness said a man walked into the bakery and around a counter before stabbing a female worker several times.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information should contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

San Francisco

Police Investigate Shooting Near San Francisco Hotel

Memorial Day

Memorial Day Tradition Continues at The Presidio San Francisco

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us