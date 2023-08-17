San Francisco city attorney speaks out, raises concerns on driverless car expansion

Two of America’s largest self-driving car companies, Waymo and Cruise have the green light to expand their fleets across San Francisco without any cap on the number of robocars they can put on the road.

But in a recent motions filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, the city of San Francisco is asking regulators to pause the expansion and hold another hearing to debate the issue, saying the city “will suffer serious harm if [Waymo and Cruise are] allowed expansion in the city with no limitations on geographic area, service hours and fleet size.”

Senior investigative reporter Bigad Shaban speaks with San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu on his thoughts and concerns on the expansion.

