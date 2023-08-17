San Francisco

San Francisco city attorney speaks out, raises concerns on driverless car expansion

By Bigad Shaban

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two of America’s largest self-driving car companies, Waymo and Cruise have the green light to expand their fleets across San Francisco without any cap on the number of robocars they can put on the road.

But in a recent motions filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, the city of San Francisco is asking regulators to pause the expansion and hold another hearing to debate the issue, saying the city “will suffer serious harm if [Waymo and Cruise are] allowed expansion in the city with no limitations on geographic area, service hours and fleet size.”

Senior investigative reporter Bigad Shaban speaks with San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu on his thoughts and concerns on the expansion.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 14 hours ago

San Francisco city leaders ask CPUC to pause robotaxi expansion

INVESTIGATIVE Aug 9

Driverless car companies seek expansion in SF despite worries tech lacks safety guard rails

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us