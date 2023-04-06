San Francisco

San Francisco Community Gathers to Discuss Recent Crime, Concerns

By Gia Vang

San Francisco city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to discuss the recent crime wave and possible solutions.

Early Tuesday morning, tech executive Bob Lee was killed after he was stabbed near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge.

On Wednesday night, a former fire commissioner was attacked with a metal pipe near Magnolia and Laguna in the Marina District, police said. Friends identified the victim of Wednesday’s attack as Don Carmignani.

The news came as San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins talked to a crowd at a public safety meeting in the Sunset District. They are working together to address crime.

