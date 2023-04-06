Bob Lee Killing: Digging Into San Francisco's Crime Stats

There is a lot of anger and frustration following the stabbing death of tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco.

As of Thursday, there was no information on a suspect and it was not known if the attack was targeted or random.

There are growing calls to clean up San Francisco in terms of crime and homelessness. The optics aren't good.

Senior investigative reporter Bigad Shaban has been covering crime and street conditions in the city for years and he spoke to Raj Mathai on the crime statistics.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.