SF community remembers store clerk killed after robbery, attack

San Francisco residents came together on Thursday to remember a store clerk, who was a beloved member of the community.

The memorial took place at Balboa and 41st Avenue, in front of Richmond Market.

Community members Returned to the scene where Yohannes Tewolde or John, as he was known to many was brutally attacked. John was trying to trying to stop a theft.

The store owner said surveillance video shows a person allegedly stealing items. The owner says when John tried to stop him holding a bat, the suspect took the bat and brutally beat John with it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

John was taken to the hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

John’s passing brought hundreds out to share stories about the night clerk who gave meaning to community inside this corner store for about three years.

Police have not yet said if anyone has been arrested. But the neighborhood is putting up some flyers based on surveillance of the person they say is responsible.

Gia Vang has more in the video above.