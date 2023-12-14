Woman raises concerns as San Francisco cracks down on Chinese names on ballots

The city of San Francisco recently began cracking down on the practice of candidates choosing their own Chinese names to appear on a ballot as a way to appeal to Asian American voters. Now, a woman running for office says the new policy didn’t take into account people like her.

Jade Tu claims she's had a Chinese name since birth and said that she’s having to jump through hoops just to prove it. Tu added that her mother has always called her by her given Chinese name.

“I know who I am," she aid. "My Chinese name is '徐加儀.' I was given that name to me when I was born and it should not take all of these steps for me to prove it."

Tu is running for the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee.

“I’m a first-time candidate,” she said. “I’ve never had my Chinese name publicized in news articles or anything of that sorts because I didn't know I was going to get into politics until a few years ago.”

In a memo by the San Francisco's Department of Elections director dated Nov. 29, the department is adopting a policy that requires candidates to submit evidence that shows an established use of a Chinese name.

Traditionally, candidates for elected office, even those who aren’t Chinese, have picked Chinese names with certain personality traits and in turn, boosted their image and campaign.

Tu told NBC Bay Area Thursday that she got an email from the department. According to Tu, because she submitted a character-based name with her nomination documents, the department told her that they needed more verification.

She added that they told her that an old business card and her mother’s letter, testifying to her given Chinese name wasn't enough.

“It’s extremely upsetting and quite frankly, it’s absolutely absurd,” she said. “I’ve always had this name. This name has been given to me and the fact that I need to constantly prove myself and what my name is not OK.”

In the letter, the elections department stated candidates are required “to demonstrate their use of their name or transliteration within the public sphere for the preceding two years when filing nomination papers.”

The letter goes on to say if supporting documents are not submitted, “the Department will provide the phonetic equivalent of the syllables of the candidates name in English.” That’s all needed before Wednesday.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the election’s office after hours on Thursday. But did not hear back.

Tu said the new policy didn’t have people like her in mind.

"They need to write the law so, it simplifies it and it’s easier for Chinese Americans to prove their name,” she said. “This is a name I was born with, and I heavily identify with and they will not take it away from me.”