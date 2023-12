Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department rescued a critically injured dog at Fort Mason Thursday night.

According to SFFD, the dog had fallen about 80 feet from the trail to the water's edge.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital. It's current condition is not known at this time.

