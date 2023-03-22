Police Sergeant Injured After Falling Tree Strikes Car in San Francisco

A San Francisco police sergeant is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a falling tree struck a car he was driving, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Brotherhood Way.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extricate the sergeant from his vehicle.

Police said the sergeant is a 16-year veteran of the department and are not releasing his identity after his family has requested privacy at this time.