San Francisco Firefighter Critically Injured

A San Francisco firefighter was in critical condition Monday after hitting his head while at the scene of a high-rise fire, the fire department said.
The injury happened after firefighters responded to a fire at 55 Spear St., San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
"As this incident was resolving, a Muni bus from SFMTA was driving through the incident operational area. During this same time period, a firefighter who was near a hose line was inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head," Baxter said.
Baxter said the firefighter was unconscious and not breathing. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital.
Monday's incident comes nearly a month after the death of San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez. The 42-year-old died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility.