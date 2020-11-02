San Francisco Firefighter Critically Injured

A San Francisco firefighter was in critical condition Monday after hitting his head while at the scene of a high-rise fire, the fire department said.

The injury happened after firefighters responded to a fire at 55 Spear St., San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

"As this incident was resolving, a Muni bus from SFMTA was driving through the incident operational area. During this same time period, a firefighter who was near a hose line was inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head," Baxter said.

SFFD FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIGHRISE FIRE RESPONSE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

Baxter said the firefighter was unconscious and not breathing. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital.

Monday's incident comes nearly a month after the death of San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez. The 42-year-old died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility.