Heavy rainfall causes flooding in San Francisco

The Bay Area got drenched with rain Tuesday, particularly in San Francisco where a flash flood warning was in effect through 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and some scattered thunderstorms were reported around the region, with San Francisco receiving more than an inch of rain in the two hours since about 1:30 p.m., meteorologist Alexis Clouser said.

That amount of rainfall in a short amount of time often leads to what Clouser called "nuisance flooding" with roadways inundated with water.

There were several spots in the city that really felt the deluge. In Hayes Valley — where rushing water overtook some parklets — a large puddle of standing water remained an issue after the end of the flash flood warning.

Video shot on Franklin Street near Fort Mason showed runoff rushing down the hill and a bus leaving a wake in the water as it drove through. The person who posted the video to social media jokingly termed the street "Franklin River."

An NBC Bay Area crew also saw that business owners and residents on 17th Street, often prone to flooding, had put up their water barriers.

City crews were out with a suction truck, and were also assembling heavier duty water barriers. The city's Department of Emergency Management urged people to take shelter and to avoid walking, driving or swimming through floodwaters.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission asks anyone who sees flooding or clogged storm drains to contact 311 to report it.