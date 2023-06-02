San Francisco Launches Free Catalytic Converter Etching Program

A pilot program aimed at stopping catalytic converter thefts in San Francisco’s Sunset District launched Friday.

They’re now being etched with a serial number and spray painted with the police department’s logo.

The anti-theft program is spearheaded by Supervisor Joel Engardio and the idea is that the converters will be harder to sell and easier to trace.

Nearly 300 people who live in the Sunset District signed up for the program before applications were closed.

The city hopes to expand it soon to curb the rash of catalytic converter thefts all over the city.