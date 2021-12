The National Weather Service said, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, San Francisco has had 15.01 inches of rain since Oct. 1, making this year the wettest during that same time span since 1983 (15.7 inches).

Overall, this year's amount to date is the 8th most since records have been held. The record is still 23.77 inches, which occurred in 1889.

