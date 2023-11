Watch live: Officials announce ‘all hands on deck' effort to battle fentanyl crisis in San Francisco

San Francisco and federal officials announced Thursday a joint law enforcement initiative focused on battling the fentanyl crisis.

U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramssey, DEA Special Agent Brian Clark, FBI Special Agent Robert K. Tripp, ATF Special Agent Jennifer Cicolani, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, and San Francisco police Chief William led the briefing.

Mayor London Breed announces a partnership with Gov. Gavin Newsom that will up the ante in the fight against fentanyl in the city.