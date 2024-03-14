SFMTA plans to install more than 30 new speed cameras

SFMTA is planning to crack down on speeding drivers in San Francisco.

The transit agency plans to mount 33 new speed cameras on some of San Francisco’s most dangerous streets. It stems from legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last year.

It allows San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and three other California cities to install them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The camerass will be installed in the city's busy areas. Each of the 11 city's supervisor districts will get at least two speed cameras.

The following areas are slated to get the new speed cameras:

3rd Street from Key Avenue to Jamestown Avenue

7th Street from Harrison to Folsom

9th Street from Bryant to Harrison

10th Street from Harrison to Folsom

16th Street from Bryant to Potrero

Alemany from Farragut to Naglee

Bay Street from Octavia to Gough

Bayshore Boulevard from 101 off-ramp to Tunnel Avenue

Broadway from Powell to Stockton

Bryant from 2nd to 3rd Street

Cesar Chavez from Folsom to Harrison

Cesar Chavez from Indiana to Tennessee

Columbus Avenue from Lombard to Greenwich

Embarcadero from Green to Battery

Franklin Street from Union to Green

Fulton from Arguello to 2nd Avenue

Fulton from 42nd Avenue to 43rd Avenue

Geary from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue

Geary from Webster to Buchanan

Geneva from Prague to Brookdale

Guerrero from 19th Street to 20th Street

Harrison from 4th Street to 5th Street

King Street (NB only) from 4th Street to 5th Street

Lincoln from 27th Avenue to 28th Avenue

Market Street from Danvers to Douglass

Mission Street from 8th Street to 9th Street

Mission Street from Ottawa to Allison

Monterey Boulevard from Edna to Congo

Ocean Avenue from Friday Kahlo to Howth

San Jose Avenue from 29th Street to 30th Street

San Jose Avenue from Santa Ynez to Ocean Avenue

Sloat Boulevard from 41st Avenue to Skyline

Turk from Van Ness to Polk

For more information about the new plan, visit sfmta.com.