SFMTA plans to install more than 30 new speed cameras

SFMTA is planning to crack down on speeding drivers in San Francisco.
The transit agency plans to mount 33 new speed cameras on some of San Francisco’s most dangerous streets. It stems from legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last year.
It allows San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and three other California cities to install them.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The camerass will be installed in the city's busy areas. Each of the 11 city's supervisor districts will get at least two speed cameras.
The following areas are slated to get the new speed cameras:
- 3rd Street from Key Avenue to Jamestown Avenue
- 7th Street from Harrison to Folsom
- 9th Street from Bryant to Harrison
- 10th Street from Harrison to Folsom
- 16th Street from Bryant to Potrero
- Alemany from Farragut to Naglee
- Bay Street from Octavia to Gough
- Bayshore Boulevard from 101 off-ramp to Tunnel Avenue
- Broadway from Powell to Stockton
- Bryant from 2nd to 3rd Street
- Cesar Chavez from Folsom to Harrison
- Cesar Chavez from Indiana to Tennessee
- Columbus Avenue from Lombard to Greenwich
- Embarcadero from Green to Battery
- Franklin Street from Union to Green
- Fulton from Arguello to 2nd Avenue
- Fulton from 42nd Avenue to 43rd Avenue
- Geary from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- Geary from Webster to Buchanan
- Geneva from Prague to Brookdale
- Guerrero from 19th Street to 20th Street
- Harrison from 4th Street to 5th Street
- King Street (NB only) from 4th Street to 5th Street
- Lincoln from 27th Avenue to 28th Avenue
- Market Street from Danvers to Douglass
- Mission Street from 8th Street to 9th Street
- Mission Street from Ottawa to Allison
- Monterey Boulevard from Edna to Congo
- Ocean Avenue from Friday Kahlo to Howth
- San Jose Avenue from 29th Street to 30th Street
- San Jose Avenue from Santa Ynez to Ocean Avenue
- Sloat Boulevard from 41st Avenue to Skyline
- Turk from Van Ness to Polk
For more information about the new plan, visit sfmta.com.