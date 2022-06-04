San Francisco Police Arrest 4 in 3 Separate Homicide Cases in Span of Days: Chief

The San Francisco Police Department announced Saturday that they made four arrests in three separate homicide cases in a week.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that there have been 20 homicides in the city so far in 2022.

"It's not typical that we have four murder suspects arrested in a span of a few days on three different cases. So, we want to highlight the good work that's being done, and let the public know how hard we are working to make sure that we keep San Francisco a safe city," he said.

Investigators arrested one suspect related to a homicide in April that occurred near 24th and Potrero streets in the city's Mission District. Another arrest was related to a stabbing Wednesday in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Lastly, two suspects were arrested following a homicide Friday evening near 15th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they found a man who suffered possible stabbing wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SFPD said their officers found two men and arrested them for homicide. The names of the suspects from Friday's stabbing are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Friday's stabbing is urged to call the San Francisco police's tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

Bay City News contributed to the report.