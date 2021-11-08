San Francisco Police Officer Dies of COVID-19: Sources

A San Francisco police officer has died of COVID-19, sources say.

Officer Jack Nyce died Saturday at the age of 47, Chief Bill Scott said.

Nyce tested positive for COVID-19 early last week and was later rushed to the hospital due to complications from the coronavirus, his widow told NBC Bay Area Monday afternoon. He later died at the hospital.

Police sources tell NBC Bay Area Nyce was among the 41 officers placed on leave for not meeting the city’s deadline of being vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Nyce, an Army veteran, grew up in San Francisco and graduated from McAteer High School, his widow said.

"A widely respected colleague most recently assigned to Park Station, Jack served our City and our department honorably and well for more than 17 years, in roles that included a variety of assignments," Scott said in a statement. "I will share more information about plans for his remembrance as they become available. In the interim, please keep Jack, his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."