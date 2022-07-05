12 Officers Hurt Trying to Break Up Crowd in San Francisco: Police

Twelve police officers in San Francisco were injured early Tuesday morning when fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them as they tried to break up a crowd, the department said.

The incident happened at about 12:39 a.m. in the area of 24th and Harrison streets, police said.

Responding officers found a large crowd and a fire at the intersection. As the officers tried to disperse the "hostile" crowd, people threw bottles and fireworks at them, police said.

Officers eventually managed to clear the crowd, and firefighters doused the fire, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.