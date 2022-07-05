San Francisco

12 Officers Hurt Trying to Break Up Crowd in San Francisco: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a San Francisco Police Department officer.
NBC Bay Area

Twelve police officers in San Francisco were injured early Tuesday morning when fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them as they tried to break up a crowd, the department said.

The incident happened at about 12:39 a.m. in the area of 24th and Harrison streets, police said.

Responding officers found a large crowd and a fire at the intersection. As the officers tried to disperse the "hostile" crowd, people threw bottles and fireworks at them, police said.

Officers eventually managed to clear the crowd, and firefighters doused the fire, police said.

San FranciscoSan Francisco Police Department
