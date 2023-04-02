Man Shot, Killed in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Tenderloin district on Saturday afternoon, said police.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

San Francisco Police Department investigators are asking the public for more information on the shooting.

Residents with more information are encouraged to contact the police department's tip line at (415) 575-4444.