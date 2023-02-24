Wild 94.9 Radio Host ‘JV' Reported Missing in San Francisco

San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in finding a popular Bay Area radio DJ, who went missing Thursday night.

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of King Street.

Jeffrey Vandergrift is known on air as "JV" and hosts the morning show for radio station Wild 94.9.

The station released a statement on their Twitter page Friday evening:

We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wbOtAMySmL — WiLD 94.9 (@Wild949) February 25, 2023

Vandergrift is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and description. People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.