$1 Million Grant Offered to AAPI Artists

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hate crimes against members of the Asian community have been dominating headlines recently and the community is taking a stand through art.

State Senator Scott Wiener is behind a $1 million grant to fund the work of AAPI artists. He was at the Chinese Culture Center in San Francisco Monday for a musical performance to mark the occasion.

The money will support artists who champion social justice and equality. 

"This investment will empower our community, to tell our own stories and our own narrative,” said Jenny Leung, executive director of the Chinese Culture Center. “And this investment will support arts that will take a strong stance against hate."

Wiener says Chinatown, and artists, have been hit hard by the pandemic, so investing in the community couldn't come at a better time.

