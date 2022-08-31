Crews Contain 2-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco

Fire crews were able to get a two-alarm structure fire under control Wednesday morning in San Francisco after flames spread to one other building, according to the fire department.

The blaze was in the 1200 block of Fitzgerald Avenue in the city's Bret Harte neighborhood, and the flames had spread to an adjacent building, fire officials said.

One person suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK, fire officials said.

Firefighters had the flames under control at about 5:25 a.m., about two hours after they responded to the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.