Presidio Heights

2 Rescued, 1 Dead in Presidio Heights Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

sffd7723
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the 3740 block of Sacramento street and the public was asked to avoid the area.

In a tweet, the fire department said the fire originated at a home where two people were rescued from the residence in Presidio Heights.

Additionally, one person is in stable condition while another one was confirmed dead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Presidio HeightsSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us