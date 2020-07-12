2 Rescued, 1 Dead in Presidio Heights Fire

Firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the 3740 block of Sacramento street and the public was asked to avoid the area.
In a tweet, the fire department said the fire originated at a home where two people were rescued from the residence in Presidio Heights.
Additionally, one person is in stable condition while another one was confirmed dead.
