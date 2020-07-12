2 Rescued, 1 Dead in Presidio Heights Fire

Firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the 3740 block of Sacramento street and the public was asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE FIRE UNDER CONTROL--UNDER INVESTIGATION -- 2 RESCUED/ 1 stable 1 fatality (Presidio Heights, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/KgMA4fHcyz — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 12, 2020

In a tweet, the fire department said the fire originated at a home where two people were rescued from the residence in Presidio Heights.

#BREAKING SFFD investigating a fatal fire. The fire was reported at 3740 Sacramento St. at about11am. I person died, 1 was injured and two were rescued. Cause under investigation. @nbcbayarea @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ilNF1N0YL5 — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 12, 2020

Additionally, one person is in stable condition while another one was confirmed dead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.