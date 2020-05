Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a four-alarm fire at Pier 45 Saturday morning, the fire department tweeted.

At least one of the Pier's four major warehouses is burning next to the dock for the SS Jerimiah O'Brien, a historic ship used during World War II.

Officials said that no injuries have been reported.

UPDATE Four-Alarm Warehouse Fire Spreading on Pier 45 (North Waterfront, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/eGWySDD5gs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 23, 2020

No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.