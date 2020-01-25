Anti-Abortion Rally to be Held in San Francisco Saturday

Thousands of anti-abortion advocates are in the Bay Area for the Walk for Life rally set to take place in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

Bay Area churches held prayer vigils Friday night before the walk, and marchers said they’re encouraged after President Trump addressed the crowd at the annual anti-abortion rally in Washington DC.

Trump is the first sitting president to ever join the rally in person.

“I think it’s truly phenomenal,” said Ginu Scaria of San Francisco. “I’m glad we have a president speaking up for the right to life.”

The Trump administration is also taking aim at California’s law for private insurance companies to cover abortion, threatening to withhold federal funds if the state doesn’t change that mandate.

The state attorney general said California will continue to fight for families’ access to healthcare, including women’s constitutional right to abortion.

The Walk for Life begins at Civic Center Plaza at 12:30 p.m.

Thousands are expected to walk down Market Street to the Embarcadero.