Arraignment Hearing for Bob Lee Killing Suspect Postponed

An arraignment hearing for the tech consultant arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in downtown San Francisco has been postponed, according to the district attorney's office.

Nima Momeni, 38, was slated to be arraigned Friday, but the hearing was pushed back to Tuesday, April 25, the district attorney's office said. No bail was set, and Momeni remains in custody. The judge will rule on the motion to detain at the upcoming court date.

Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing Lee, 43, in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco in the early morning hours of April 4.

Momeni and Lee knew each other, San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said Thursday, but he declined to elaborate on their connection. Momeni was taken into custody Thursday morning in Emeryville and booked on suspicion of murder.

Scott declined to give details on how they linked the killing to Momeni. The chief also refused to disclose a possible motive. Investigators served search warrants in San Francisco and Emeryville. Scott would not say whether a weapon has been found.