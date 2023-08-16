San Francisco police arrest driver in collision that left 4-year-old girl dead

A driver has been arrested in connection with Tuesday's collision in San Francisco that left a 4-year-old girl dead.

Karen Cartagena, 71, was arrested for failure to yield to pedestrians and vehicular manslaughter, police announced Wednesday.

The child and her parents were struck at Fourth and King streets as they were trying to cross the street. The girl's father was critically injured.

Police said it was a chaotic scene as emergency crews fought to get the SUV off of the child.

Police didn't immediately say how the crash occurred, but a witness said the father, the mother and the child, who was in a stroller, were starting to cross the street.

Cartagena stayed at the scene, police said.

Pedestrian safety advocates say the intersection isn't safe.

"That intersection is not safe for pedestrians," Marta Lindsey with Walk San Francisco said. "It's a very, very large intersection, very wide, far distance to cross. There is so much going on there with light-rail and multiple lanes of traffic."

Transportation officials say there have been 12 collisions at the intersection since 2019.