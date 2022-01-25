Asian-American Advocacy Group Takes Legal Action Against San Francisco DA's Office

Alliance for Asian American Justice and members of the Asian-American community will hold a press conference Tuesday announcing a lawsuit against the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The group has decided to take legal action due to the increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans in the city of San Francisco.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, hate crimes against Asian-Americans have soared, and our nation’s criminal justice system has often failed to treat victims with the dignity, respect, and equal treatment, that they deserve," a statement read.

The plaintiff of the lawsuit is Mr. Anh Lê and his legal team from King & Spalding LLP, and a representative from the Alliance for Asian American Justice.

Meanwhile, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has announced his office has formed an AAPI elder abuse steering committee. The DA's office in a release said the committee will address "the gaps in services for AAPI elderly victims."

“We are committed to listening to community leaders, and experts to better understand how to best serve our elderly victims," Boudin said in a statement.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player above.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.