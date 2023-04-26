DA May Drop Charges in Attack on Former SF Fire Commissioner

A former San Francisco fire commissioner who was attacked in the city April 5, allegedly by an unhoused man, said in a statement Wednesday the district attorney intends to drop the charges.

The case charging Garret Allen Doty with assault with a deadly weapon after a brutal attack on Don Carmignani with a crowbar went before a San Francisco court Wednesday. Carmignani said in a statement earlier Wednesday that the DA now believes the attack was self-defense.

Carmignani also released new surveillance videos showing the altercation, highlighting footage that appears to dispute the self-defense argument. In one video, Doty is seen picking out a crowbar from a trash can and appearing to take practice swings with it.

The video later shows the fight outside of a gas station, where Carmignani is hit by the crowbar as well as a different angle of Carmignani being chased by Doty.

Meanwhile, the defense shared in court evidence that a man fitting Carmignani's description had been involved in numerous disagreements with people sleeping on the street and spraying them with what was described as a 10-inch can of bear spray.

Those actions could suggest Doty's actions with the crowbar were in fact made in self defense.

Carmignani was not in court Wednesday, and the DA requested an extra day to bring him in to testify.

Here's the full statement from Carmignani's representative:

"Unfortunately, we have been informed by the District Attorney's Office that they have decided to dismiss the charges against Don Carmignani's attacker, Garret Doty, and release him back onto City streets with impunity. According to the DA, the attack on Don was self defense.

"The DA also informed us that Don may be prosecuted for discharging pepper spray. We strongly believe that rather than threatening Mr. Carmignani, they should focus on prosecuting the individual who has terrorized the Marina, and put Don in the hospital after brutally beating him with a metal rod.

"It is worth noting that, even though this incident occurred 20 days ago, no one from SFPD or the DA's office ever interviewed, or attempted to interview Don about his version of events. While interviewing the victim seems like an important step in a criminal prosecution, that was clearly not the City's priority in this case.

"We are releasing several additional videos, all of which were previously sent to the District Attorney's Office. The videos show: (1) Garret Doty retrieving a long metal weapon from a trash can and taking practice swings, while standing in front of Don's mother's house, approximately ten minutes before his attack on Don; (2) Garret Doty and another attacker acting as the aggressors towards Don, who is off screen in the video; (3) Garret Doty brutally beating Don in the Shell gas station parking lot; (4) Garret Doty chasing Don down Lombard Street and hitting him the back of the head with the metal weapon, which resulted in a puncture wound to Don’s skull."