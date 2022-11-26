bart

BART Powell Street Station Reopens After Medical Emergency

By Bay City News

bart-generic
NBC Bay Area

BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency.

There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in various directions including SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay.

Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street station.

No more details have been released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bartSan Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us