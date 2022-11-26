BART Powell Street Station Reopens After Medical Emergency

BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency.

There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in various directions including SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay.

Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street station.

No more details have been released.

This is a developing story.