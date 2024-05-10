Crews contain 3-alarm fire in Fremont

Crews have contained a three-alarm blaze early Friday morning in Fremont near Interstate Highway 880, fire officials said.

Around 2 a.m., the Fremont Fire Department said on social media that its crews and Milpitas firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire commercial structure at 49103 Milmont Drive, east of I-880.

The fire department said that within 90 minutes, crews extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.