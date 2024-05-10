Fremont

Crews contain 3-alarm fire in Fremont

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews have contained a three-alarm blaze early Friday morning in Fremont near Interstate Highway 880, fire officials said.

Around 2 a.m., the Fremont Fire Department said on social media that its crews and Milpitas firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire commercial structure at 49103 Milmont Drive, east of I-880. 

Hayward 21 hours ago

Firefighters battle blaze in Hayward

Oakland May 7

3-alarm fire damages apartment building, house in Oakland

The fire department said that within 90 minutes, crews extinguished the blaze. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us