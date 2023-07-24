Questions remain as crews clean up mess left by bizarre crash near Dolores Park

San Francisco police aren’t giving any explanations yet about a bizarre crash over the weekend near Dolores Park where a white sedan launched off the Sanchez Street dead end over the stairs that lead to 19th Street.

Security camera video shows when the full-sized Lincoln four door didn't slow down as it approached the dead end.

In a second angle from 19th street, you can see the big car tumble nose first down the cliff onto some trees, then land upside down on the 19th Street sidewalk.

On Monday morning, Public Works crews were still cleaning up some of the mess left from the crash and several neighbors went by to see the scene.

Janet Covey says seeing video of the car careen over the cliff was surprising, but she was most interested in all the people who were inside the white sedan.

“It felt like a clown car, I mean I watched that whole video of all of them getting out. I think about five got out,” she said.

Video shows how as soon as a passerby pried open the front passenger door, a person wearing a hoodie gets out. Then, what looks like a young woman with close cut hair gets out, then finally a woman with red hair.

You can hear her in the video repeatedly apologizing.

"Kevin, please, I'm sorry everybody. Guys I'm sorry,” said a woman.

Video shows the person in the hoodie and woman with the closed cut hair running up the steps.

Then a few seconds later, the woman with red hair, and two more passengers, calmly walk away.

In a third video from a resident on 19th Street, you can see them walking off, the young man holding a skateboard seems to have a bloodied face.

"I don't believe you can go through something like that and be 100%, right?” said neighbor Douglas Evans. “I mean like, I think there are some people who are in pain today."

While at the scene, a man in a dark SUV said the car belongs to his friend and it was stolen.

But so far, two days after this bizarre crash, San Francisco police have not shared any details on who owns the car or why it launched off the cliff.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works says they did send structural engineers to inspect the site and just found damage to railings, and no overall structural damage.

The left side of the steps that connect Sanchez Street to 19th Street will remain closed for a while because crews still have to remove and eventually replace the damaged railings.