Bloomingdale's to close San Francisco store

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bloomingdale's said Tuesday it plans to close its San Francisco store later this year.

The department store chain said its location at San Francisco Centre shopping mall will remain open until late spring.

"We are saddened to confirm that Bloomingdale’s will officially close its doors in Union Square, San Francisco," the company said in a statement. "This vibrant city has been home to the brand for nearly two incredible decades."

The company went on to state that it's "hopeful to be back to serve the San Francisco community in the future."

Bloomingdale's also has locations at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto and at Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara.

