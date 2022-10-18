Bullet Smashes Through Window, Leaves San Francisco Family Shaken Up

Sometimes the difference between life and death is a very fine line.

A San Francisco woman said a bullet smashed through her bedroom window and shattered her dresser mirror. The incident happened at a time and place where she normally would have been in harm's way.

“When it went through the window, it made a sound like a balloon popping,” said Dillon Jordan. “That’s what it sounded like, it was loud.”

That’s how the 9-year-old described the sound of a bullet crashing through his parent’s bedroom window, blinds and drapes Saturday, shattering the mirror on the dresser.

His mother Sarah Jordan discovered the scene a short time later. She was shaken.

“On a normal night I would be lying down around 9:20 and reading, getting ready for bed,” said Sarah. “But by chance I was not. If I had been there it would be going right over my head. If I was standing it would’ve hit me.”

The Jordan family was at a loss as to where the bullet came from. No high rises nearby, but the bullet had a downwards trajectory. Police figured it out.

“Once they saw the bullet and how large it was they knew it was an assault rifle and if it was fired any closer it would’ve shot through the wall,” said Sarah.

She said that police investigators believe it may have come from a shootout near Jefferson Square Park, nearly three-fourths of a mile away, and the bullet was slowing down over that distance.

Sunday night was obviously very difficult for the Jordan family.

“Obviously rattled and a little disturbed and a little difficult to sleep but grateful we were all OK,” said Sarah.

She is the daughter-in-law of former San Francisco Police Chief Frank Jordan, and wants to make sure this is not merely a story about guns and crime in San Francisco.

“Is it bad in San Francisco? Yes it is. Is it dirty? Yes. Do I love the city? Yes I do and we’re not going anywhere. If anything, we want to make it better,” said Sarah.