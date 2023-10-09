6 hurt after cable car stops abruptly to avoid vehicle in San Francisco

Six cable car passengers suffered minor injuries on Monday afternoon when a cable car came to an abrupt halt on a steep hill to avoid hitting a car in an intersection in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, fire officials said.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. as the cable car was headed down Washington Street, approaching the intersection of Taylor Street, Lt. Mariano Elias said.

The cable car operator engaged the emergency brake to avoid crashing into a car in the middle of the intersection, Elias said. Passengers aboard the car lunged forward at the sudden stop.

Medical crews evaluated 14 people at the scene and six were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The sudden braking wedged the cable car into the tracks, and as of 1:30 p.m. it was still stuck and crews were trying to remove it, Elias said.