Christmas Day basketball, ice skating and more in San Francisco

While many people in the Bay Area spent Christmas Day at home with family, quite a few opted to spend part of their day at San Francisco's Union Square and Chase Center.

The ice skating rink at Union Square was probably one of the busiest spots in the city on Wednesday.

One of the other busy spots was Chase Center as basketball fans gathered to watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video player above.