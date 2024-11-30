Lighting of Bay Area's ‘biggest' tree kicks off first Chase Center Entertainment Zone

Thrive City, the plaza outside Chase Center, will light what it calls the Bay Area's biggest tree -- 90 feet tall -- on Saturday along with activation of the district's first entertainment zone.

The 11-acre community gathering space is one of several special areas where people can buy to-go drinks from local bars and restaurants in an outdoor common space.

The Winter Wonderland tree lighting ceremony at 1 Warriors Way is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns will be streamed on a video board from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thrive City is one of four new designated entertainment zones that allow restaurants and bars to sell to-go alcoholic beverages that can be consumed within those areas.

Legislation authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, allowed cities to create such zones to stimulate economic activity and host more public events.

Mayor London Breed has said the entertainment zones were a key part of the city's strategy to revitalize the downtown area.

The Thrive City Arena Entertainment Zone is activated during Warriors and Valkyries basketball games for watch parties, concerts, holidays and other events.