SF public health department to close COVID-19 community testing, vaccination sites

Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the Bay Area, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) is about to close its six community testing and vaccination sites.

Each site has been told to close by the start of February.

According to the public health department, the move comes because of budget constraints and a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated.

The end of the federal and state COVID-19 emergency last May also meant the end of federal and state funds that helped pay for the sites, according to a prepared statement from SFDPH.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco is also facing a budget deficit this year.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.