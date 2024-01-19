San Francisco

SF public health department to close COVID-19 community testing, vaccination sites

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the Bay Area, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) is about to close its six community testing and vaccination sites.

Each site has been told to close by the start of February.

According to the public health department, the move comes because of budget constraints and a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated.

The end of the federal and state COVID-19 emergency last May also meant the end of federal and state funds that helped pay for the sites, according to a prepared statement from SFDPH.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco is also facing a budget deficit this year.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.

CDC Jan 3

Hospitals around US are requiring more masks as flu and COVID-19 cases surge

Health & Wellness Dec 22, 2023

Rising flu and COVID infections could get worse over the holidays, CDC says

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocoronavirusCOVID-19
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us