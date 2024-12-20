San Francisco coffee shop broken into before opening doors

A new coffee show in San Francisco has yet to open its doors, but it is already dealing with crime concerns.

The owners of Silicon Valley Company said someone broke into the property twice in a matter of days.

"The property has been neglected for the last five years, so we knew we were going to have challenges renovating it," said Matt Baker, co-founder of Silicon Valley Coffee. "On Sunday, we got here and realized that our back gate had been smashed open and that there were people possibly on-site in one of the back condos.'

Baker and co-founder Vance Bjorn said they knew they would take on a big project revitalizing the space but didn't expect the business to be broken into twice.

