Cruise driverless car collides with emergency vehicle in SF, injures passenger

A Cruise driverless car carrying a passenger in San Francisco collided with an emergency vehicle Thursday night, causing minor injuries to the occupant, the company said on social media.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, the Cruise vehicle entered the intersection at Polk and Turk streets on a green light and collided with an emergency vehicle that appeared to be en route to an emergency scene, the company said.

The Cruise passenger was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a hospital for what the company believes were minor injuries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Our primary concern is the rider and their welfare, and we have reached out to offer support. We are also deeply mindful of the well-being of the first responders and any individuals affected by this incident," Cruise said in the social media thread.

The company said it is investigating and contacting the city of San Francisco about the incident.