San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie unveils transition team

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie on Monday revealed his transition team, which includes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former San Francisco fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

The transition team also features Paul Yep, San Francisco police commander in the chief of staff's office; José A. Quiñonez, Mission Asset Fund’s founding CEO; Ned Segal, co-chair of Lurie's mayoral campaign; Nancy Tung, chief of the Vulnerable Victims Unit and Community Partnerships at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office; and Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"I’m excited to introduce this talented and diverse team who will help guide our transition and lay the groundwork for the change San Franciscans demand," Lurie said in a statement. "Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results. My transition co-chairs share my commitment to building an accountable, effective government to tackle the many challenges confronting our great city."

San Francisco Nov 8

Daniel Lurie pledges to make San Francisco safer as mayor

Decision 2024 Nov 7

London Breed concedes San Francisco mayoral race to Daniel Lurie

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us