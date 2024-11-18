San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie unveils transition team

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie on Monday revealed his transition team, which includes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former San Francisco fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

The transition team also features Paul Yep, San Francisco police commander in the chief of staff's office; José A. Quiñonez, Mission Asset Fund’s founding CEO; Ned Segal, co-chair of Lurie's mayoral campaign; Nancy Tung, chief of the Vulnerable Victims Unit and Community Partnerships at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office; and Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton.

"I’m excited to introduce this talented and diverse team who will help guide our transition and lay the groundwork for the change San Franciscans demand," Lurie said in a statement. "Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results. My transition co-chairs share my commitment to building an accountable, effective government to tackle the many challenges confronting our great city."