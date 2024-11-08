San Francisco mayoral race: Breed concedes, Lurie's lead widens

London Breed announced Thursday she has conceded the San Francisco mayoral race to Daniel Lurie.

The latest results from the San Francisco elections office showed Lurie with a significant lead over Breed.

London Breed speaks after conceding the San Francisco mayoral race to Daniel Lurie.

Breed issued the following statement Thursday afternoon.

"Being Mayor of San Francisco has been the greatest honor of my lifetime. I’m beyond grateful to our residents for the opportunity to serve the City that raised me. When I first took office in the middle of the night, back in 2017 when Mayor Ed Lee passed, I didn’t know what lay ahead. But I answered the call and always gave San Francisco and its people my heart and soul. At the end of the day, this job is bigger than any one person and what matters is that we keep moving this City forward. Today, I called Daniel Lurie and congratulated him on his victory in this election. Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco. I know we are both committed to improving this City we love. I have always worked to be a Mayor for all San Franciscans. I want to thank all of the City staff who have worked tirelessly to improve this City for the last six years. I am the Mayor – but you all are doing the hard work every day and the City is on the rise. Over the coming weeks, I plan to reflect on all the progress we’ve made. But today, I am proud that we have truly accomplished so much and my heart is filled with gratitude. During my final two months as your Mayor, I will continue to lead this City as I have from Day One – as San Francisco’s biggest champion. Thank you."

San Francisco elects its mayor using a ranked choice voting system that allows voters to list up to 10 candidates in order of preference. Lurie was leading Breed in early returns.

Lurie, who has never held elective office, pledged to bring accountability and public service back to City Hall, and reveled in his role as a political outsider.

“We cannot solve today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions,” he said at his election party.

Lurie pumped at least $8 million of his own money into his first-time bid for mayor, saying that as a political outsider, he needed to introduce himself to voters. He is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune through his mother, Mimi Haas, who wed Peter Haas when Daniel was a child. Peter Haas was a longtime CEO of the iconic clothing company who died in 2005.

Breed raised more than $5 million in her reelection bid, including $1.4 million from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.