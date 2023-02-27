Man Fatally Shot Near Pier 5 in San Francisco

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Monday along San Francisco's Embarcadero.

The shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. in the area of Pier 5, a few blocks from the Ferry Building.

Officers found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound and emergency crews gave him life-saving aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.