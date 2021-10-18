Chase Center

Death Investigation Following Phish Concert at Chase Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person died after suffering a serious injury at a concert Sunday at San Francisco's Chase Center, officials confirm.

According to a statement, two guests who attended Sunday's concert were "seriously injured." The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office notified Chase Center officials that one of the guests passed away.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s loved ones," the statement read. "We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened, and will defer questions about the incident to the San Francisco Police Department."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Chase CenterSan Francisco
