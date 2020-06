Several videos surfaced on social media Friday night showing several statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park being toppled.

The statues are of St. Junípero Serra, Ulysses S. Grant and Francis Scott Key.

#BREAKING: Demonstrators topple statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. @hurd_hurd will have details on our News at 11. https://t.co/RvmlMqu73s pic.twitter.com/iUZE28AvdD — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.