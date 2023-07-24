Twitter

Elon Musk's Twitter rebranding launches with ‘X' logo projected at SF headquarters

By NBC Bay Area staff

Change continues at Elon Musk's Twitter with a major rebranding for the platform made official overnight by the owner's tweet and a projected "X" on the side of the company's San Francisco headquarters.

It may signal a complete overhaul in what the platform will eventually offer.

Twitter officially unveiled the new logo and has completely done away with the bird.

Two workers confirmed running the projection confirmed they work for an audio visual company hired by Twitter. The "X" was projected on different sides of the building and it lasted about an hour.

Musk says the idea of changing the logo to "X" was to "embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

San Jose State professor Ahmed Banafa explained the rebranding seems to be part of Musk’s bigger vision for the platform.

"Well he’s executing a plan. He talked about it in the beginning, which is having something called a super app," Banafa said.

Musk confirmed the super app concept, saying they are planning for "X" to have capabilities for audio, video, messaging and banking and payments.

Banafa, however, says it may take some time for the super app concept to gain traction in the U.S. He said brands depend on trust, and to build trust, you have to deliver.

We'll have to wait and see what will be delivered.

