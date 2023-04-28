Explosion at San Francisco Home Injures 4

An explosion at a home in San Francisco injured four people and blew out the house windows Friday morning, according to the fire department.

The incident, reported just after 10 a.m. on SFFD social media, was isolated to the home in the 600 block of 26th Avenue and possibly involved a propane-fueled home appliance, fire officials said.

One victim was rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said. Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.