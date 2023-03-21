Shards of Window Glass Fall From Building in San Francisco

Shards of window glass fell from a high-rise in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon as high winds whipped through the city, a supervisor said.
The glass fell from a building located at 50 California Street, Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.
During last week's windstorm, a window pane was blown off the 43rd floor of a nearby high-rise building, sending glass falling onto the street below.