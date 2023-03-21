San Francisco

Shards of Window Glass Fall From Building in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Broken window on 20th flood of building at 50 California St. in San Francisco.
Sergio Quintana/NBC Bay Area

Shards of window glass fell from a high-rise in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon as high winds whipped through the city, a supervisor said.

The glass fell from a building located at 50 California Street, Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

During last week's windstorm, a window pane was blown off the 43rd floor of a nearby high-rise building, sending glass falling onto the street below.

bay area storm 2 hours ago

Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Fallen Trees, Power Outages

Alameda County 4 hours ago

Caltrans Warns of Delays on Eastbound I-580 Over Altamont Pass

This article tagged under:

San Franciscobay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us