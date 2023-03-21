Shards of Window Glass Fall From Building in San Francisco

Shards of window glass fell from a high-rise in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon as high winds whipped through the city, a supervisor said.

The glass fell from a building located at 50 California Street, Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

🚨High winds have led to more shards of falling window glass from another building at 50 California. Problem intersection at Sacramento and Davis means traffic is being diverted.



Thanks to emergency responders on the ground triaging situation.🚨 — Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) March 21, 2023

People being directed away from Sacramento Street in San Francisco are getting blown around as they walk through Embarcadero Center. pic.twitter.com/QpwADX0kE1 — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) March 21, 2023

During last week's windstorm, a window pane was blown off the 43rd floor of a nearby high-rise building, sending glass falling onto the street below.